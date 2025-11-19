Bank of Montreal Can Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6,744.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 51,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 275,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 8.3%

BATS OMFL opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $58.40.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

