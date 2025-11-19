Bank of Montreal Can Has $428,000 Holdings in Enovix Corporation $ENVX

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enovix were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enovix alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enovix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 62,734 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enovix by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Enovix by 26.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 13.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Price Performance

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.09. Enovix Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Enovix had a negative net margin of 525.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovix Corporation will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 18,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $241,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,002,684 shares in the company, valued at $13,034,892. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on Enovix in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Enovix from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.