Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 80,200 Gray Media Inc. $GTN

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Choreo LLC increased its position in Gray Media by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Media in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 638.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gray Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Media Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Gray Media stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $493.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Gray Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

Gray Media Dividend Announcement

Gray Media ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. Gray Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.64%.The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gray Media has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Media Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Gray Media’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTN. Guggenheim increased their price target on Gray Media from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gray Media from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Gray Media from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Insider Transactions at Gray Media

In other Gray Media news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,016.26. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Gray Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

