Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,619 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 819.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

EWZ opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

