Bank of Montreal Can Sells 18,219 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 6,249.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in SoundHound AI by 1,552.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 41,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $823,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 608,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,720. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 118,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,373,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,342,613 shares in the company, valued at $46,852,260. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 787,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,056 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

SOUN stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.60.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 211.16% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

