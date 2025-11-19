Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,009 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc $PFS

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 84.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,207,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,432 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,412,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,545,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,548,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,633 shares in the company, valued at $788,696.70. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $151,607.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,837.60. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $709,058 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Provident Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Read Our Latest Report on PFS

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFS stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 18.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Provident Financial Services

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.