Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,772 Shares of EchoStar Corporation $SATS

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in EchoStar by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in EchoStar by 10.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SATS. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EchoStar from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

In other news, COO John Swieringa sold 154,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $12,572,602.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,078.40. This trade represents a 99.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Gaske sold 750 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $58,740.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 460,740 shares of company stock worth $35,967,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. EchoStar Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($44.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($43.14). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

