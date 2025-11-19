Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,980 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,352,000 after buying an additional 441,535 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DigitalOcean by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 60,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in DigitalOcean by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 1.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 297,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOCN opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37.

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $229.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.55 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 29.15%.DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. DigitalOcean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $414,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,587,849.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

