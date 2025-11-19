Bank of Montreal Can Sells 923 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Crane NXT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,584,000 after purchasing an additional 512,813 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Crane NXT by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,118,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,284,000 after purchasing an additional 322,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 390,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

CXT stock opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane NXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

