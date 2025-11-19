Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Vizsla Silver Corp. $VZLA

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vizsla Silver were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,703,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,084,000 after purchasing an additional 898,246 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,647,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 3,484,743 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vizsla Silver by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,468,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after buying an additional 2,043,880 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 11.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,053,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 638,184 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 1,165.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,932,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,887 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VZLA opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZLA. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Vizsla Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

