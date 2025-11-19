Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,377 Shares of Tennant Company $TNC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tennant were worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tennant alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 137.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tennant by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Tennant by 1.9% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Price Performance

TNC stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92. Tennant Company has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Tennant Increases Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.90 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Tennant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tennant in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Tennant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNC

About Tennant

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.