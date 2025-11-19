Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $13,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATMU. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

NYSE ATMU opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $51.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.02 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 76.84% and a net margin of 11.57%.The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

