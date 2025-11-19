Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 15,192 Shares of Snap Inc. $SNAP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,528,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Snap alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,208,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,757 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,723,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after buying an additional 6,921,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Snap by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $171,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 525,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,818.64. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $221,103.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,436,173 shares in the company, valued at $42,565,234.59. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,265,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,077,045.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 8.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snap from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.