Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,891 Shares of Vericel Corporation $VCEL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vericel were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Vericel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 50,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. Vericel Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 325.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 million. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Vericel has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research cut Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

