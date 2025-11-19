Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,649 Shares of ePlus inc. $PLUS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ePlus were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in ePlus by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC grew its position in ePlus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $92.66.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. ePlus had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $608.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ePlus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

