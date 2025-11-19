Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Waystar were worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Waystar by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Waystar by 5.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waystar by 50.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAY. Wall Street Zen raised Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $674,806.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 354,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,190.88. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $487,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 717,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,321,409.92. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,489,880 shares of company stock valued at $176,043,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Waystar stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

