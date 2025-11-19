Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Unified Investment Management lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $39,925.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,129.16. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

