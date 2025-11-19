Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in C3.ai, Inc. $AI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 537,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in C3.ai by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in C3.ai by 7.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 12.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

C3.ai stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

Insider Activity

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert David Schilling sold 470,420 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $8,133,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,011,327 shares in the company, valued at $17,485,843.83. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 566,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $9,754,333.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 2,510,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,249,057.46. This trade represents a 18.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,318,679 shares of company stock worth $39,674,373. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on C3.ai from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.09.

Read Our Latest Report on AI

About C3.ai

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.