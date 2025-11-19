Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 54.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 58,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01 and a beta of -0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Akero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Akero Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 166,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,591.68. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 196,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,848.48. This represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 114,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.