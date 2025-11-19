Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $12,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 67.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,959,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,556,000 after buying an additional 1,189,921 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,738,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,760,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,838,000 after acquiring an additional 503,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,589,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 354,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of GIL stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Scotiabank set a $66.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Get Our Latest Report on GIL

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.