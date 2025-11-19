Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. $VBTX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Veritex were worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBTX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 1,813.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 614,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 582,733 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,621,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 22.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 218,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Veritex by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 172,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela Harper sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $85,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,416.88. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $124,171.61. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Veritex had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

