Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.91 Million Holdings in Materion Corporation $MTRN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Materion were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Materion by 4.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth $824,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. Materion Corporation has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average is $101.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Materion had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $97,830.72. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,874.48. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

