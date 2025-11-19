Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.96 Million Holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF $INFL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 279,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth $1,438,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 42,058 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,147,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,365 shares in the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

INFL opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,886.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Dividend Announcement

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,904.46%.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

