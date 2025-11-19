Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

