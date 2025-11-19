Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.29 Million Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,497,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,635,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 593.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,339,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,544 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,508,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 351,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 724,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 350,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $863.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.630 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

