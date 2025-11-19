Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.75. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The firm had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.