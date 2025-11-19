Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CENTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 756,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,753,000 after acquiring an additional 392,672 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,025,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after acquiring an additional 229,324 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,776,000 after purchasing an additional 208,800 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,164,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,110,000 after buying an additional 202,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $5,923,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Wall Street Zen cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $100,216.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,491.66. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $114,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,219.52. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

