Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $13.04 Million in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 261,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,858,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,661,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,253,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 463,934 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,170,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,342,000 after acquiring an additional 82,821 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,001,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after acquiring an additional 68,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 971,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $49.98.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

