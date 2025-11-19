Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $13.28 Million in Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 265,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTBA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

