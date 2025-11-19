Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of National Vision worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 69.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter worth $83,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $142,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,342,942.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 544,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,862.35. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EYE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Vision from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on National Vision from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on National Vision in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

National Vision Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of EYE stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -830.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.98 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

