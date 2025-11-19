Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of Viking Therapeutics worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Viking Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VKTX. Zacks Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $216,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,720. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 38,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,365,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,419,109 shares in the company, valued at $84,693,006.09. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 111,359 shares of company stock worth $3,932,155 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.