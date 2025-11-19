Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 77,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in CoreWeave by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 33.3% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. This represents a 79.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $105,295,658.76. Following the sale, the director owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,615,739 shares of company stock worth $4,284,590,906 over the last three months.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Arete Research raised shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius raised CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.02. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Articles

