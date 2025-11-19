Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in The Chemours Company $CC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Chemours worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth $412,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 89,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 51,720 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 385,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 64,218 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Chemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.77%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

