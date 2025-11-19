Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,246 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,717.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Huntsman by 197.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,966.7% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntsman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huntsman

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.