Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 187,797 Shares of Coty $COTY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,764,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coty by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,063,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,511 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,346,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,239,000 after buying an additional 2,132,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,645,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,771 shares during the period. QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $8,779,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 179.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,966,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Laurent Mercier bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 402,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,775.36. The trade was a 3.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Blazewicz purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 829,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,310.60. This represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 334,900 shares of company stock worth $1,321,840 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Stock Down 1.3%

COTY stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COTY

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.