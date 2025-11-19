Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 270,011 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 808,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Zeta Global alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 339,247 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 263,451 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 127.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 55,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,751,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ZETA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Zeta Global Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE ZETA opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -144.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.