Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,033 Shares of Wayfair Inc. $W

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Strs Ohio raised its position in Wayfair by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Wayfair by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Wayfair by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $3,153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,623,298.70. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 9,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $982,346.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,793.40. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,959 shares of company stock worth $56,485,774. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Wayfair from $51.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $95.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 3.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

