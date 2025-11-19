Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 77,685 Shares of Stepan Company $SCL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stepan were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 35.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,252,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,960,000 after buying an additional 331,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,971,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 43,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 140.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Stepan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

NYSE:SCL opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. Stepan Company has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Stepan had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $590.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stepan Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Stepan’s payout ratio is 79.80%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

