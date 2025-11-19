Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 792 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 34.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 24,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $1,686,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 928,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,165,166.85. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Bennett Banks sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $602,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,581.32. This trade represents a 54.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 73,336 shares of company stock worth $4,983,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.64. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $206.82 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

