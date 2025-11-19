Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Relx Plc $RELX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Relx alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 612.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Relx by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.