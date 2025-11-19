Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Lowers Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $267.44 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.18 and a 200 day moving average of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

