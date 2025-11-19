Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 98,229 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 2.1% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $29,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $199.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.98. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Breyer acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.86 per share, with a total value of $1,999,654.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 68,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,817.16. This trade represents a 25.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This represents a 51.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

