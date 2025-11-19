Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 519,669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 70,132,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,490,411,000 after acquiring an additional 70,118,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,997,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,504,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,949 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $151,524,000. Amundi raised its position in Blackstone by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,421,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000,000 after purchasing an additional 990,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,292,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,761,000 after acquiring an additional 742,829 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.98. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone purchased 2,538,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at $192,234,012.49. This represents a 51.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 324 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,602.08. Following the purchase, the director owned 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,192.84. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

