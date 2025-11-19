Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.3636.

XYZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $30,356.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 126,806 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,284.62. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,871,680. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 115,441 shares of company stock worth $8,778,247 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 3.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Block by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. Block has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.73.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

