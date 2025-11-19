Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of BSX opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.98 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

