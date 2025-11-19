BP p.l.c. $BP Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,043 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,366,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in BP by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 485,409 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in BP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 358,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 465,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. BP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4992 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.66%.

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on BP from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BP from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on BP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

