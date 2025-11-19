Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $206,000 Position in MiMedx Group, Inc $MDXG

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,185 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 29,941 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MiMedx Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 411,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 202,265 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $995.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.70. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $67.69 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDXG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $432,586.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 236,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,406.44. This trade represents a 19.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

