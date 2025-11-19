Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 19,002 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,002 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Max R. Rangel acquired 3,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,245.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,245. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.80 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.33. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $947.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.090 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.470 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

