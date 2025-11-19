Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $3,335,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,072,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,385,000 after acquiring an additional 273,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 39.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,694,000 after acquiring an additional 755,518 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,178,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $91.07 and a 1 year high of $112.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

