Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Stake Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 20.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,056,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $301.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.53. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $295.09 and a twelve month high of $472.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

